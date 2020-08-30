1/1
Charles Poor Kindleberger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kindleberger, Charles Poor

After a long battle with melanoma, Charlie died peacefully on Saturday, August 22, at home. He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Joan Kindleberger, daughter Lisa Hagan, son-in-law Joe Hagan, grandchildren Andrew and Sarah, sisters Sally and Randall, nieces and nephews Kate, Wardie, Carrie, and Sam. Lastly, he was a mentor to many children (now adults) through Mentor St. Louis. Born in Baltimore, Charlie grew up in Massachusetts. He was a graduate of Kent School and the University of Pennsylvania. He received a Masters in Regional and Urban Planning from the University of Pittsburgh. He and Joan moved to St. Louis in 1970 where he worked as a City Planner for 40-years. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlie's name may be made to the Peace Economy Project, 438 N. Skinker Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63130 or The First Unitarian Church of St. Louis, 5007 Waterman Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63108.

Services: A memorial service will be held sometime in the next 6-12 months pending COVID-19. Details of the memorial will be posted on his facebook page and www.caringbridge.com/visit/charliekindleberger



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved