Kindleberger, Charles Poor

After a long battle with melanoma, Charlie died peacefully on Saturday, August 22, at home. He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Joan Kindleberger, daughter Lisa Hagan, son-in-law Joe Hagan, grandchildren Andrew and Sarah, sisters Sally and Randall, nieces and nephews Kate, Wardie, Carrie, and Sam. Lastly, he was a mentor to many children (now adults) through Mentor St. Louis. Born in Baltimore, Charlie grew up in Massachusetts. He was a graduate of Kent School and the University of Pennsylvania. He received a Masters in Regional and Urban Planning from the University of Pittsburgh. He and Joan moved to St. Louis in 1970 where he worked as a City Planner for 40-years. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlie's name may be made to the Peace Economy Project, 438 N. Skinker Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63130 or The First Unitarian Church of St. Louis, 5007 Waterman Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63108.

Services: A memorial service will be held sometime in the next 6-12 months pending COVID-19. Details of the memorial will be posted on his facebook page and www.caringbridge.com/visit/charliekindleberger