Highland, Charles R.

85, years of Millstadt, IL, passed away on November 28, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital, O'Fallon, IL. He was born December 2, 1933, in Carbondale, IL.

Charles retired as a conductor from the IC Railroad with 43 years of service. He was a member of the United Transportation Union for 50+ years. He was also a Life member of the NRA.

Surviving are his wife, Maryann nee Harster Highland; his children, Victoria Chamness, Valerie Jo Loeffler, Aaron (Valerie Ann) Goff, Gregory C. Highland, Evelyn 'Lynn' (Terry) Ollis, Glenda I. Bajoras, 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, his brother, Steve (Betty) Highland, his sisters, Elizabeth (George) Allen and Margaret Highland, along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Rudy Highland; his mother, Irene nee Collier Highland; his step-mother, Mary Jane nee Robinson Highland; his oldest son, Robert 'Bobby' Highland.

Services: Memorial visitation will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 2-4 p.m at Leesman Funeral Home in Millstadt, IL. Private inurnment will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Murphysboro, Illinois. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Special Olympics or HSHS Hospice. For more information, please access our website, http:/www.leesmanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home - Millstadt, IL.