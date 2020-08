Bezdek, Charles Raymond

Charlie, 95, died peacefully at his home on August 14, 2020. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 74 years, Wanda (nee Scott); his son, Stephen (Anne) Bezdek; three grandchildren, Zach, Josh and Megan; and six great-grandchildren.

Services: A private graveside service will be held in the coming weeks at Sunset Memorial Park in Affton.