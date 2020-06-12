Smiley, Charles Raymond

Charles Raymond Smiley, Jr. "Chas" of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away peacefully the afternoon of Monday, June 8, 2020, surrounded by family. He was 92. Chas was born in St. Louis on December 7, 1927 to Charles and Catherine Smiley. He grew up in the St. Louis area, attended McBride High School, and served in the Army from 1945 to 1947. Following his service, he began a successful career supplying lumber and millwork for the local residential construction industry. Chas worked well into his 80s because he loved his work and because many of the builders he had built relationships with over the years would work with no one else, respecting and admiring Chas knowledge, ethics and good-natured disposition.

Chas married Hilda Doris Thater on April 30, 1949, and they enjoyed more than 57 years together, raising their three sons Chuck, Craig and Scott in Spanish Lake, Missouri, attending the sports games in which their sons participated, with football being the family's sport of choice. They also made annual treks to Florida beaches in the summer and Colorado mountains for skiing in the winter. Family was at the center of everything. A diehard Cardinals football fan, Chas was a season-ticket holder until the Cardinals moved the franchise to Phoenix. Chas and Hilda spent their golden years traveling, visiting their sons and their families, and spending time with friends and family at home. Hilda passed on November 1, 2006, from pancreatic cancer.

Those left to cherish Chas memory include Rose Woltman, his companion of the last 7 years; his sons and their wives: Chuck and Denise Smiley of Daniel Island, SC; Craig and Kay Smiley of Dallas, TX; and Scott and Andrea (Andy) Smiley of Phoenix, AZ; as well as 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

There will be no public visitation. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Services: A Catholic Mass and remembrance of Chas will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, 10 a.m. at St. Barnabas Church, O'Fallon, Missouri.