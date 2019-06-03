|
Re, Charles Chick fortified with the Sacra- ments of Holy Mother Church, Saturday, June 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Catherine M. Re (nee Consiglio); dear father of Antoinette Toni (Bud) Powderly-Larson, Michael (Diane) Re, Charles Re, Rosanne (Greg) McCoy and Christa Roslauski; dear Nanu of Ryan (Angela), Michael, David and Jack (Kenzie) Powderly, Brian, Kevin and Joseph Re, Gabriel (Sarah) McCoy, Paulina (Shivan) Shetty, Jonathan McCoy, Jonas Boling, Ava and Dylan Roslauski; dear Great-Nanu of Ella and Luke Powderly and two more gifts from Heaven on the way; dear son of the late Charles and Rose Re (nee Messina); our dear nephew, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many. Chick was an active member of St. Vincent dePaul and Garden Angels. He brought laughter and joy to everyone he met throughout his life. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, June 7, 9:15 a.m. to St. Ambrose Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Paul Parish St. Vincent dePaul Society appreciated. Visitation Thursday, June 6, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 3, 2019