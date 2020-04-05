Polk, Charles 'Charlie' Robert

passed away, Friday, March 27, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Koneta "Kay" Polk (nee Adams); dearest father of Danna (Tom) Polk Roope and the late Melanie Polk; dear grandfather of T.C. (Liz) Roope; great-grandfather of Tommy, Claire, Abby and Will Roope; our dear uncle and friend.

Charlie was born in Rotan, Texas in 1925 and after graduating from high school moved to Roswell, New Mexico in 1943. Shortly after, he enlisted in the Navy. After the war he returned to Roswell and married Kay on July 3, 1946. They continued to live in southeast New Mexico until they came to St. Louis in 2013.

He was very active in his American Legion Post in Roswell and received a fifty year certificate of continuous membership. His passions included family and friends, golf (recorded 7 hole-in-ones), detailed attention to his yard and shucking pecans by hand.

The family felt blessed to have Charlie and Kay close by for their final years.

Private interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.