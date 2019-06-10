Johnston, Charles Russell Charles (Charley) Russell Johnston, of Ballwin, Missouri, passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the age of 88. Charles was born to parents Russell Johnston and Bonnie (Ben) Melton on August 16, 1930 in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, where he attended high school before serving in the Air Force in Saudi Arabia during the Korean War. After his military service, Charles worked as an Air Freight Coordinator for Eastern Air Lines, and later returned to his love for cars, working as a master auto mechanic until his retirement. Charles is survived by longtime partner Diana Christen and her daughter Amy (Greg) Riley, daughter Lisa Roof, sons Kent Johnston and Steven Johnston, and an extended loving family; preceded in death by sister Doris (Tom) Jacka. The cremation will take place without ceremony. The family is grateful for the condolences but declines flowers and donations.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 10, 2019