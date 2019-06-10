Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Russell Johnston. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Johnston, Charles Russell Charles (Charley) Russell Johnston, of Ballwin, Missouri, passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the age of 88. Charles was born to parents Russell Johnston and Bonnie (Ben) Melton on August 16, 1930 in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, where he attended high school before serving in the Air Force in Saudi Arabia during the Korean War. After his military service, Charles worked as an Air Freight Coordinator for Eastern Air Lines, and later returned to his love for cars, working as a master auto mechanic until his retirement. Charles is survived by longtime partner Diana Christen and her daughter Amy (Greg) Riley, daughter Lisa Roof, sons Kent Johnston and Steven Johnston, and an extended loving family; preceded in death by sister Doris (Tom) Jacka. The cremation will take place without ceremony. The family is grateful for the condolences but declines flowers and donations.





Johnston, Charles Russell Charles (Charley) Russell Johnston, of Ballwin, Missouri, passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the age of 88. Charles was born to parents Russell Johnston and Bonnie (Ben) Melton on August 16, 1930 in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, where he attended high school before serving in the Air Force in Saudi Arabia during the Korean War. After his military service, Charles worked as an Air Freight Coordinator for Eastern Air Lines, and later returned to his love for cars, working as a master auto mechanic until his retirement. Charles is survived by longtime partner Diana Christen and her daughter Amy (Greg) Riley, daughter Lisa Roof, sons Kent Johnston and Steven Johnston, and an extended loving family; preceded in death by sister Doris (Tom) Jacka. The cremation will take place without ceremony. The family is grateful for the condolences but declines flowers and donations. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close