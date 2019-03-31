Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Ryan. View Sign

Ryan, Charles Stephen March 8, 1923 - March 24, 2019 Fortified with the Sacra- ments of Holy Mother Church, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Beloved husband for 68 years of Joan Kane Ryan; loving father of Stephen Ryan, Patty Ryan Anton (Greg Card), Gina Vaughan, David Ryan (Susan), Ellen Dolph (Frank) and Tracy McKay (Patrick); cherished grandfather of Mary Green (David), Grace Ryan, Matt Anton, Annie Anton, Shannon Ryan, Catie Ryan, Katherine Dolph, John Dolph and Maeghan Dolph; proud great-grandfather of Ana and Ethan Green. He was preceded in death by his sister Mary Ryan. Charlie served as an Army Ranger in the 2nd BN in WWII. He bravely fought in many battles including D-Day, Battle of the Bulge and the Battle of the Hurtgen Forest. Charlie was decorated with a Silver Star, Bronze Star with Valor, five Bronze Battle Stars, a Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster, French Croix De Guerre and Belgium Croix De Guerre, among others. Charlie was an aerospace engineering entrepreneur until his retirement in 2009. Charlie graduated from Christian Brothers College H.S. and University of Missouri. Throughout his life he enjoyed playing golf, tennis, bridge, traveling with his wife and spending time with his family and friends. The family extends deep gratitude to George Despotis, M.D. and his family for their invaluable support, care and friendship over the years. Services: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at The Church of the Annunziata in Ladue, 9305 Clayton Road at Cella Rd. on Friday, April 12 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations be given to Christian Brothers College, 1850 De La Salle Drive, St. Louis, MO 6314I or Catholic Charities of St. Louis, 4445 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL









Ryan, Charles Stephen March 8, 1923 - March 24, 2019 Fortified with the Sacra- ments of Holy Mother Church, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Beloved husband for 68 years of Joan Kane Ryan; loving father of Stephen Ryan, Patty Ryan Anton (Greg Card), Gina Vaughan, David Ryan (Susan), Ellen Dolph (Frank) and Tracy McKay (Patrick); cherished grandfather of Mary Green (David), Grace Ryan, Matt Anton, Annie Anton, Shannon Ryan, Catie Ryan, Katherine Dolph, John Dolph and Maeghan Dolph; proud great-grandfather of Ana and Ethan Green. He was preceded in death by his sister Mary Ryan. Charlie served as an Army Ranger in the 2nd BN in WWII. He bravely fought in many battles including D-Day, Battle of the Bulge and the Battle of the Hurtgen Forest. Charlie was decorated with a Silver Star, Bronze Star with Valor, five Bronze Battle Stars, a Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster, French Croix De Guerre and Belgium Croix De Guerre, among others. Charlie was an aerospace engineering entrepreneur until his retirement in 2009. Charlie graduated from Christian Brothers College H.S. and University of Missouri. Throughout his life he enjoyed playing golf, tennis, bridge, traveling with his wife and spending time with his family and friends. The family extends deep gratitude to George Despotis, M.D. and his family for their invaluable support, care and friendship over the years. Services: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at The Church of the Annunziata in Ladue, 9305 Clayton Road at Cella Rd. on Friday, April 12 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations be given to Christian Brothers College, 1850 De La Salle Drive, St. Louis, MO 6314I or Catholic Charities of St. Louis, 4445 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL Funeral Home Lupton Chapel - St. Louis

7233 Delmar Blvd.

St. Louis , MO 63130

314-721-1870 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close