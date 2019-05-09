Bradley, Jr., Charles S. Born January 22, 1931 in Paducah, Kentucky, passed peacefully at the Missouri Veterans Home on April 30, 2019 at the age of 88. Beloved father of Suzanne (Robert) Burack and Scott Bradley; wonderful grandfather to Samuel Burack and Sarah Burack; our cousin and friend. Chuck served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He graduated from Washington University with a Fine Arts degree in 1960 and had a long career in advertising. He loved to swing dance, gourmet cook and bicycle all over the country. Service: A memorial service with full military honors will be Monday, May 13th, 2:30 p.m. at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Please meet at the Administration Building at Jefferson Barracks at 2:00 p.m. www.hoffmeistercolonial.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 9, 2019