Charles "Mick" Schlueter (1934 - 2020)
Obituary
Schlueter, Charles "Mick"

Fortified with the Sacrament of Holy Mother Church, Mick passed peacefully at home Wed., Mar. 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Carolyn "Penny" Schlueter (nee Borman).

Services: Visitation 4:00 pm - 8:00 on Mon. Mar. 9, at Baue Cave Springs. Funeral Mass at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, St. Charles, on Tues., Mar. 10, at 10:00 am. Visitation one hour prior. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers the family would like donations to Stray Rescue in St. Louis or Five Acres Animal Shelter in St. Charles. Visit Baue.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
