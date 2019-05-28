St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Charles Schorr Betz

Charles Schorr Betz Obituary
Betz, Charles Schorr Charles Chuck was born on September 5, 1934 and died on May 25, 2019. A native of St. Louis, he is survived by his wife, Katherine, and his sons John (Laura) of Notre Dame, Indiana, David (Aubrey) of St. Louis, and five grandchildren: Emma, Jack, Jane, Henrik and Hunter. He graduated from Westminster College in 1956 and served with the U.S. Army and Army Reserves for nine years. After working briefly for U.S. Steel and National Cash Register, he worked 20 years at First National Bank and 20 years at Commerce Bank, retiring as Executive Vice President in 1999. The grandson of John Jacob Schorr, of Schorr-Kolkschneider Brewing Co., he was proud of his German ancestry and had diverse interests including WWII history, airplanes, art and architecture. Services: Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 5:00 7:00 p.m. at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 29. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westminster College or the Missouri Historical Society.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 28, 2019
