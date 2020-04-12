Charles T. "Tom" Bruner

Bruner, Charles 'Tom' T.

Passed away peacefully on April 7, 2020, at the age of 78.

He was preceded in death by his dear wife Marilyn (Dattoli) and brother LeRoy. Loving father of Christina (Randy) Ragnetti and Nicole Bruner. Cherished brother-in-law to the entire Dattoli clan (you know who you are).

Tom enjoyed watching and playing sports especially softball well into his 60's. He was a great friend and teammate to many over the years.

Services: A family and friends celebration of life will be held later at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Maplewood.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020
