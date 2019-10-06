Torno, Charles "Speed"

100, died peacefully on September 28, 2019. Cherished companion of the late Roberta Rossi; dear brother of Paul L. Torno, the late Mary Torno and the late Josephine (Charles) Colombo; brother-in-law of the late Mary A. Torno; loving uncle of Kenneth (Joyce) Colombo, Agnes Gregg, Paul (Nancy) Torno, Larry Torno (Peg Bumb), Pat Colombo and the late Robert Colombo; dear great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial Mass Friday, October 11, 10:30 a.m. at St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Visitation Friday 9:30-10:30 a.m. Cremation services by St. Louis Cremation. Donations to: Sick and Elderly Program of the Hill.