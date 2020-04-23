Charles W. "Charlie" Good
Good, Charles "Charlie" W. Saturday, April 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Susan Good (nee Smith) 53 years; son of the late Harry and Anna Good (nee Calpin); our dear friend. Charles went to Truman College in Kirksville and studied Physical Education. Services: Visitation Saturday, April 25, 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. NOON at HUTCHENS Mortuary, 675 Graham Rd. (Florissant). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the American Heart Association. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2020.
