Groennert, Charles W.

passed away, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband for over 62 years of Margy Groennert (nee Duensing); loving father of Todd (Joanne) Groennert, Lynn (Kenneth) McGee and Brett (Stephanie) Groennert; proud grandfather of Paige Groennert, Todd Groennert,

Morgan McGee, Logan McGee and Jack Groennert; dear brother of Mary (Mike) Milsark; dear uncle, great uncle, brother-in-law and friend to many.

Services: Memorial service at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 13765 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, MO 63017, Saturday, January 25, 2020 starting at 3:00 p.m. Interment held privately. If desired, contributions may be made to Lutheran High School North or King of Kings Lutheran Church. Visitation at the church on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until time of the service. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.