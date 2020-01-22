Charles W. Groennert (1937 - 2020)
  • "Our prayers and blessings for all of the Groennert families..."
    - Roger and Janet Hocker
  • "I have always held the Groennert family in my heart. I..."
    - Peter Richenburg
  • "We are so sorry for your loss. He was such a sweet man. ..."
    - David and Lauren Bohanan
Service Information
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO
63011
(636)-227-5511
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
King of Kings Lutheran Church
13765 Olive Blvd.
Chesterfield, MO
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
King of Kings Lutheran Church
13765 Olive Blvd.
Chesterfield, MO
Obituary
Groennert, Charles W.

passed away, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the age of 82. Beloved husband for over 62 years of Margy Groennert (nee Duensing); loving father of Todd (Joanne) Groennert, Lynn (Kenneth) McGee and Brett (Stephanie) Groennert; proud grandfather of Paige Groennert, Todd Groennert,

Morgan McGee, Logan McGee and Jack Groennert; dear brother of Mary (Mike) Milsark; dear uncle, great uncle, brother-in-law and friend to many.

Services: Memorial service at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 13765 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, MO 63017, Saturday, January 25, 2020 starting at 3:00 p.m. Interment held privately. If desired, contributions may be made to Lutheran High School North or King of Kings Lutheran Church. Visitation at the church on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until time of the service. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020
