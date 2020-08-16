Kullmann, Charles W.

99, entered into rest 8/8. Loving husband of the late Bernice F. (nee Hrubes) and currently Norma "Joy" Helfrich-Kullmann; dear father of Rev. Charles R. Kullmann, Mary Jane (Steve) Aubuchon, Barbara (Richard) Bardle, William (Beth) Kullmann, Eugene (Elaine) Kullmann, Catherine (Joel) White; dear grandfather, great-grandfather, & brother.

WW2 Veteran, Federal civil service worker and educator for many years.

Memorials to St. Joseph's Indian School or St. Vincent DePaul Society- Our Lady of Sorrows.