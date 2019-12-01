Charles Warren "Fergie" Ferguson

Ferguson, Charles Warren 'Fergie'

of St. Peters, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of the late Carol Ann Ferguson; cherished son of the late Edward and Rose Ferguson; devoted father of David (Bonny) Ferguson; step-father of Maureen (Joe) Wideman, Kevin (Beverly) Burke, Jim Burke, and Mary Ann (Alex) Politis; loving grandfather to nine; treasured great-grandfather to two; dear brother of the late Leroy Ferguson.

Charles proudly and honorably served on the USS Rochester during the Korean War. He was a member of the Typographical Union for over 70 years and worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for over 35 years. Charles was also a Mason.

Charles was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew.

Memorials may be made in Charles's name to BJC Hospice.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019
