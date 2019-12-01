Ferguson, Charles Warren 'Fergie'

of St. Peters, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of the late Carol Ann Ferguson; cherished son of the late Edward and Rose Ferguson; devoted father of David (Bonny) Ferguson; step-father of Maureen (Joe) Wideman, Kevin (Beverly) Burke, Jim Burke, and Mary Ann (Alex) Politis; loving grandfather to nine; treasured great-grandfather to two; dear brother of the late Leroy Ferguson.

Charles proudly and honorably served on the USS Rochester during the Korean War. He was a member of the Typographical Union for over 70 years and worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch for over 35 years. Charles was also a Mason.

Charles was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew.

Memorials may be made in Charles's name to BJC Hospice.