Bauer, Charles Weightman, Jr.

beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, entered into peace on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Husband of 54 years to his beloved wife, Joyce Bock Bauer. Devoted father of Kelly Medler Diller, Kevin Michael Bauer, Jay Steven Bauer, and Nikki (Bart) Bauer Bouchein. Preceded in death by his parents, Thelma and Charles Weightman Bauer, Sr., sister Susan Bauer, and grandson Logan Bauer. Brother to Barbara Imboden. Adoring grandfather of Michael, Brittany, Harry, Lauren, Landon, Chase, Belle, Alex, and Hunter. Chuck was former owner of Color Associates, Inc, he loved traveling with Joyce, and he was an avid golfer. Above all, he was a light-hearted, funny, caring, giving, strong man, friend, and he had a deep faith in Jesus. Nothing made Chuck happier than being with his beloved wife, children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by many. Chuck's family is grateful for the efforts of his nurses and health care providers, including Dr. Ahmed, at St. Lukes Hospital and St. Lukes Hospice. Services: Private burial at Bellefontaine Cemetery. Memorial remembrance on October 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.; contact the Bauer family for details.