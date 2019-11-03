Charles "Pete" Weitzel

Obituary
Weitzel, Charles 'Pete'

85, died Oct. 31, 2019 at home with family. Pete was a mechanical engineer from U. MO-Rolla where he played 3 sports. He was an officer in the Army Engineers and Reserve. He worked in engineering, construction and real estate development. Pete was a youth coach, school and city board member, did Habitat for Humanity and many service activities at Manchester Methodist. Janet, his wife of 66 years; 3 sons; brother; 6 grandkids; 4 great-grandkids; & extended family will miss him dearly. Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at Manchester Methodist.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019
