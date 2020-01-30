St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:30 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Mark Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Wilcox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Wesley Wilcox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Wesley Wilcox Obituary

Wilcox, Charles Wesley

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Beloved husband of 45 years to Alice Wilcox (nee Jackson); loving father of Laura (Jim) Wells and William (Lindsey) Wilcox; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, January 31, 12:30 p.m. to St. Mark Catholic Church for 1 p.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mark Catholic School. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now