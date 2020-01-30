|
Wilcox, Charles Wesley
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Beloved husband of 45 years to Alice Wilcox (nee Jackson); loving father of Laura (Jim) Wells and William (Lindsey) Wilcox; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, January 31, 12:30 p.m. to St. Mark Catholic Church for 1 p.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mark Catholic School. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020