Wulfing, Charles IV April 1, 1929 - May 9, 2020. Charles Wulfing, a longtime resident of Saint Louis, died at age 91. "Charlie" was well loved by many friends. He was born in Saint Louis and attended John Burroughs School. His education at Princeton was interrupted by the Korean War when Mr. Wulfing enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and became a jet fighter pilot, assigned to the 12th US Air Force in Europe, where he served until late 1955. Lt. Wulfing flew T-33s, F-84s and F-86 jet aircraft. He was in a group of six pilots who were the first jet aircraft to be invited to land in Saudi Arabia, at the request of King Ibn Saud to inspect and see their jet aircrafts perform. After graduating from Princeton in Economics, Charlie married Barbara Fritze of Bremen, Germany, whom he met during his time in Europe. In 1956, he began his professional business career with the St. Louis office of Goldman Sachs & Co. and later joined the investment banking department of AG Edwards & Sons. In early 1980, Wulfing joined a startup telecommunications company, LDX, Inc., which constructed the largest fiber optics network at that time,serving as CFO for six years. Upon the sale of the company, Wulfing joined old friend Larry Keyes, to co-found The Fortune Group, in 1987, which has grown into a significant investment banking firm. Mr. Wulfing served on the Board of Directors of Junior Achievement, Inc., the Booth Memorial Hospital of St. Louis, and was a director of Buring Food Group. He served on the Board of the Racquet Club and served on the Board of Trustees of John Burroughs School. Charlie had a lifelong passion for skiing, tennis, squash, golf and, in later years, swimming. Skiing with his wife and children and grandchildren at the family cabin home in the mountains of Keystone, Colorado was one of the many highlights of his life. Another was living on Ridgewood Road as a child and later with his own family in the stone home his parents had built. Charlie was a gourmet cook to many a friend, and played the jazz piano skillfully by ear. He was special to his friends and they to him. Charles is survived by his beloved daughter, Bettina Wulfing Rosenfeld (Michael), of Altadena, CA, beloved grandsons Theodore Charles Rosenfeld, Andrew Max Rosenfeld and Charles McIvor Van Ness, and beloved brother William Wells Wulfing of St. Louis. He was preceded in death by his wife Alice Barbara Wulfing, his daughter Andrea Guye Wulfing and his brother Frederick Wells Wulfing. He will be missed dearly…. Memorial contributions may be made to the John Burroughs School scholarship fund or the charity of your choice.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 17, 2020.