Caspari, Charles Wyman "Chuck" Jr.

Chuck, age 55, passed away in Washington, DC March 19, 2020. surrounded by his loving family, listening to a favorite Grateful Dead show, and completely at peace. He is survived by his wife Ann, two children Elizabeth C., and Charles K. of Washington, DC, his parents Charles and Barbara, and brother William of St Louis, in addition to numerous extended family

Born in Alameda, CA, and raised in St. Louis, MO, Chuck moved to the Washington, DC area 32 years ago following graduation from St Louis Country Day School and attending Trinity College, Hartford.

He always had a great love for family and friends, sports and music, and relaxing at the family farm in Ware, MO. He served as coach of the Wilson High School (Washington, DC) girls softball team. He helped develop several musical groups including Running with the Big Dogs, The Pleasant Mountain Boys, and subsequently, The Road, which played for over ten years, from festivals to fundraisers. He enjoyed encouraging other musicians. He started an open jam on Wednesday evenings at Chief Ike's Mambo Room in Adams Morgan. That weekly gathering connected a lot of talented musicians who went on to form other bands.

Services: Memorial services in Washington, DC and St Louis will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .