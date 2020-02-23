Hope, Charlie

We Lost our dearly beloved Patriarch Charlie Hope on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020. He was surrounded by his loved ones and leaves behind children & families, son Ken, Jen, Kensington. Mack, Molly & PJ; daughter Karen, Bryan, Tatum & Harper. Son Ryan & Blake, nephews Danny, Charlie and Billy Hope as well as Tyler Walker and Amy Martin. He was proceeded in death by daughter Kelly, parents Carl & Lucille and brother & best friend Bill.

For over 50 years Charlie was a member of Operating Engineers Local 513 where he made a good living and many life-long friends. He also had 100's of other friends; too many to mention here. An icon in the hospitality industry Charlie also owned & operated several bars & restaurants in addition to working at several popular spots in and around St. Louis. Working the Labor Day parade where he mixed with many friends, family & co-workers was always his favorite venue.

We will miss his direct "tell it like it is" personality and funny, dry sense of humor. You always knew where you stood with Charlie, bad or good (but mostly Good!). And while he never mentioned it, Charlie was always willing to help someone down on their luck, without so much as peep to let anyone know what he had done.

Thanks to all the medical staff that assisted the last two years, BJC Hospice and the many others that kept us close through this difficult time.

As we make our way through the remainder of OUR lives Charlie's spirit will be there guiding us and we will try hard to pay attention to signs along the way. We will try faithfully to honor his memory until that day when we are all together again. When thoughts of Charlie cross your mind, know that he is now more a part of us than ever.