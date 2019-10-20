Stille, Charlot M.
(nee Gerber), 88 formerly of Overland, Sat., Oct. 19, 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Ralph Stille; dearest mother of Christy Stille, Cindy (Bruce) Basham, Ron Stille and Candy Barth; loving grandmother of 9 and great-grandmother of 12; dear sister of Buzz (Joyce) Gerber, Phil (Kathy) Gerber, Cathy (Steve) Hemmer and the late Martha Loveridge; dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation at SHEPARD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 9255 Natural Bridge Rd. at I-170 (314-426-6000), Monday, Oct. 21, 4-8 p.m. and Tues., 11 a.m. until the Funeral at 12 p.m. Burial follows at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Add'l info at www.ShepardFuneralChapel.com