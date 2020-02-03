Charlotte A. Griffaw

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte A. Griffaw.
Service Information
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO
63141
(314)-514-1111
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Monica Church
12140 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, IL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Griffaw, Charlotte A.

(nee Loy) Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection Fri., Jan. 31, 2020. Beloved wife of Gary Griffaw; dear daughter of the late Margaret and George Loy, Jr.; dear sister of Maggie (Larry) Behymer, Chris (Tom) Eggleston, George M. Loy, III, Judy (Jeff) Ritter and Marie (Tim) Powers; dear daughter-in-law of Norma and the late Douglas Griffaw; dear sister-in-law of Steve Griffaw; our dear niece, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Charlotte was active in Therapeutic Horsemanship. She had a special ability to reach out and remember family and friend's birthdays in a loving and caring way.

Services: Visitation at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Tues., Feb. 4 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Monica Church, 12140 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Fri., Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. Interment St. Monica Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, TREE House of Greater St. Louis or appreciated.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations