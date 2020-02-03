Griffaw, Charlotte A.

(nee Loy) Baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection Fri., Jan. 31, 2020. Beloved wife of Gary Griffaw; dear daughter of the late Margaret and George Loy, Jr.; dear sister of Maggie (Larry) Behymer, Chris (Tom) Eggleston, George M. Loy, III, Judy (Jeff) Ritter and Marie (Tim) Powers; dear daughter-in-law of Norma and the late Douglas Griffaw; dear sister-in-law of Steve Griffaw; our dear niece, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Charlotte was active in Therapeutic Horsemanship. She had a special ability to reach out and remember family and friend's birthdays in a loving and caring way.

Services: Visitation at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Tues., Feb. 4 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Monica Church, 12140 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Fri., Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. Interment St. Monica Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, TREE House of Greater St. Louis or appreciated.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com