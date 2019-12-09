Berry, Charlotte Ann

Charlotte Berry passed peacefully in St Louis, MO on December 6, 2019, at the age of 79.

Originally from Newport News, VA, she is preceded in death by her parents Mary Radcliffe, Floyd Sreves Sr., Dan Radcliffe Sr, and husband Henry Berry Sr. She is survived by her brother Floyd Sreves Jr (Shirley); brother Dan 'Pete' Radcliffe Jr (Jean); children Mary Byrd, Nancy Bailey (John), Henry Berry Jr (Cindy), and Jo Ann Burks (Tom); twenty-three grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and innumerable others who she claimed as her own.

Charlotte's life revolved around her family. She was sweet, funny, mischievous, a great southern cook, and a lover of life. She is loved, cherished, and will be remembered dearly by many.

Services: A Celebration of Life is scheduled 12 to 5 p.m. on Sunday December 15, 2019 at the International Institute, 3401 Arsenal St, St. Louis, MO. Enter via Louisiana Ave and inner courtyard.