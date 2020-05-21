Hardin, Charlotte Ann Charlotte Ann Hardin passed away peacefully at home on May 15, 2020, at the age of 83. She was the oldest of five born to Theodore and Frances Hiegel in Conway, Arkansas. They lived on something of a farm and she worked in her father's wholesale grocery before studying at SLU where she earned her degree in Economics. Charlotte met the love of her life, Dr. Robert P. Hardin, the summer before her senior year of college. They married within the year. They had four children in four years while he finished medical school and residency before assuming his role as Chief of Anesthesia at St. Elizabeth's in Belleville, IL. She was the most devoted and stunning wife, mother and partner. She was active in the kids' school and church and knew how to run a successful golf tournament (mulligans are key). Charlotte had a great love of style, cooking, travel, and puzzles. She was smart as a whip, the best conversation partner, fiercely loyal, resilient beyond words. She laughed easily and often. She was vibrant. She was brave. She thought she could do anything, and she was right. She passed those traits on to her family. She will be dearly missed by her children Brian, Cindy (John) Rossitch, Matt, and Pam, 8 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Her family celebrated her life on May 18th and finds peace in knowing she's with her sweetheart, Bobby, once again. In keeping with social distancing and to honor the efforts of our essential workers, there will be no public service. If you wish to honor Charlotte's memory, please make a donation in her name to a charity of your choice or send flowers to someone who is lonely.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 21, 2020.