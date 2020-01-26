Hercules, Charlotte Ann

(nee Weiland), of Saint Charles, MO, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the age of 78. She was born December 11, 1941 in Saint Louis, Missouri to the late Lester and Hortense (nee Ryan) Weiland. She is survived by her loving children, Patrick (Sherri) Hercules and Colleen (the late William) Henrichs; beloved sister, Martha (Bart) Karoll; cherished grandmother of Jessica, Catherine and Jonathan Hercules, the late Matthew Hercules, and the late Rebecca Hercules; treasured great-grandmother of Kayli Niedringhaus and Cayden Niedringhaus; dear aunt, cousin, and friend to many. She is preceded in death by her sister, Mary Francis Rodgers. Charlotte was truly loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice, 9 Tiffany Lynn Court, Wentzville, MO 63385. Alternative Funeral and Cremation Services (636) 498-5300.

