Charlotte D. Winkler
Winkler, Charlotte D.

(nee Schweinsberger) age 92, Blessed with the Sacraments. Char was surrounded by family, peacefully passed away at home Wed., June 10,2020. Beloved wife of 59 yrs. to the late Paul E. Winkler. Only child of the late Henry & Marie Schweinsberger.

Dearest Mother of Patricia (David) Tichacek, Susanna (George) Blaney, Steve, Mark & Matt Winkler. Cherished Grandma to Amy Bailey & (Doug) Paul Bailey & (Jennifer), Tim Blaney, Katie, Sarah & (Dan), Becky Tichacek & (Andrew), Annie (Josh) Cox, Jason & (Claire), Rachel, Amanda Winkler, Christy (Paul) Watson, Tim, Josh Winkler & (Kaitlyn), Angela Winkler. Loving Great-Grandma to Abigail Bailey, Ben, Paul & Luke Winkler, Hannah & Katie Jarvis

Our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24 at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Homes-South County Chapel (4830 Lemay Ferry Road) and then at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church Thursday, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with Mass celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Private interment Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
JUN
25
Visitation
10:30 - 11:30 AM
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church
JUN
25
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church
