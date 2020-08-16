1/1
Age 97, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020 in Chesterfield. She leaves behind a daughter, Sydney Jumper, a son, Harry Murray (Alice), grandchildren, Amy Jumper (Zion Hilelly), Mark Jumper(Ginger), Peter Jumper (Nancy), Kathryn Carlton (Gary), Carol Robertson (Bruce), Erin Schmidt, Edward Murray (Pamela), Richard Murray, Shannon Murray (Victor Villalobos), great-grandchildren & great-great-grandchildren. She was a savvy business woman and beloved friend. There will be a private "Celebration Of Life" with interment at Jefferson Barracks beside her late husband, T. Paul Dicken. Thank you to the Brooking Park caregivers.