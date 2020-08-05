Jacob, Charlotte M.

Baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Sunday, August 2, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Charles and Josephine Jacob; dear sister of the late Robert (surviving Margaret) Jacob Sr.; dear aunt of Robert Jacob Jr., Patricia M. Dannenberger, William R. Jacob and Terry F. Jacob. Our dear friend.

Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, August 8 from 9 a.m. till memorial service time at 11 a.m. Inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to American Heart Association appreciated.