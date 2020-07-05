1/
Charlotte Wootten O'Brien
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

O'Brien, Charlotte Wootten

Charlotte Wootten O'Brien, Ph.D., 79, of St Charles died June 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband Rev. Dr. Haskell Wilkes (Wilkie) O'Brien, Jr., four children Laura (Nikos) Gatzionis, Lynn (Ben) Wilson, Kate (Joe) Bruni and Haskell Wilkes 'Will' O'Brien, III (Jacquelyn), and fourteen grandchildren. Memorials may be made to The O'Brien Memorial Music Scholarship at St Charles Presbyterian Church.

Services: St Charles Memorial Gardens.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved