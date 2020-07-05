1/
1/
O'Brien, Charlotte Wootten
Charlotte Wootten O'Brien, Ph.D., 79, of St Charles died June 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband Rev. Dr. Haskell Wilkes (Wilkie) O'Brien, Jr., four children Laura (Nikos) Gatzionis, Lynn (Ben) Wilson, Kate (Joe) Bruni and Haskell Wilkes 'Will' O'Brien, III (Jacquelyn), and fourteen grandchildren. Memorials may be made to The O'Brien Memorial Music Scholarship at St Charles Presbyterian Church.
Services: St Charles Memorial Gardens.