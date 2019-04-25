Schaefer, Chase England Chase England Schaefer, 28, passed away too soon on April 19, 2019. Chase was born on June 25, 1990 in St. Louis, MO. While he spent his 9-5 in advertising, his true calling was engineering fire Spotify playlists, lightly trespassing in abandoned buildings and fangirling over the St. Louis Blues. He is survived by his mother, Diana Schaefer (Michael Riehle); father, Scott Schaefer (Judy Stinson); two sisters, Alex Schaefer and Sloane Schaefer; grandmother, Barbara Gibson; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and his two favorite girls, Mika and Moo. Chase (almost) graduated from MICDS in 2009 and actually graduated from the University of Missouri with a B.A. in Journalism in 2013. Anyone who knew Chase knew his love of laughter, irresistible sense of humor and hunger for adventure. He always brought a smile to your face and left an impression. He was handsome and charming and well-aware of it. He often marched to the beat of his own drum. Chase valued his friends and loved ones above all else. His loyalty and generosity were incredible. Services: A private family service was held on Tuesday, April 23 at Ladue Chapel and a larger celebration of life aka Darty will be held closer to his birthday in June.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019