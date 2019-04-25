Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Chase England Schaefer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Schaefer, Chase England Chase England Schaefer, 28, passed away too soon on April 19, 2019. Chase was born on June 25, 1990 in St. Louis, MO. While he spent his 9-5 in advertising, his true calling was engineering fire Spotify playlists, lightly trespassing in abandoned buildings and fangirling over the St. Louis Blues. He is survived by his mother, Diana Schaefer (Michael Riehle); father, Scott Schaefer (Judy Stinson); two sisters, Alex Schaefer and Sloane Schaefer; grandmother, Barbara Gibson; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and his two favorite girls, Mika and Moo. Chase (almost) graduated from MICDS in 2009 and actually graduated from the University of Missouri with a B.A. in Journalism in 2013. Anyone who knew Chase knew his love of laughter, irresistible sense of humor and hunger for adventure. He always brought a smile to your face and left an impression. He was handsome and charming and well-aware of it. He often marched to the beat of his own drum. Chase valued his friends and loved ones above all else. His loyalty and generosity were incredible. Services: A private family service was held on Tuesday, April 23 at Ladue Chapel and a larger celebration of life aka Darty will be held closer to his birthday in June.

