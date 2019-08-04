St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Cheryl Lee Farley Obituary
Farley, Cheryl Lee (nee Kauten) Passed away on July 28, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Marvin and Juanita Kauten; beloved wife of the late William Farley; dear sister of Marvin Kauten Jr.; dear aunt of Nicholas (Renee Cook) and Christopher Kauten and step mother of Jessica Christian and the late Paul Farley; great-aunt of Max and Emma; former sisterin-law of Maureen Kauten. She will be missed by her beagle Molly. Our dear cousin and friend of many. Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Tuesday, August 6, 10 a.m. Interment St. Trinity Cemetery. Memorials to the or Stray Rescue appreciated. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019
