Farley, Cheryl Lee (nee Kauten) Passed away on July 28, 2019. Loving daughter of the late Marvin and Juanita Kauten; beloved wife of the late William Farley; dear sister of Marvin Kauten Jr.; dear aunt of Nicholas (Renee Cook) and Christopher Kauten and step mother of Jessica Christian and the late Paul Farley; great-aunt of Max and Emma; former sisterin-law of Maureen Kauten. She will be missed by her beagle Molly. Our dear cousin and friend of many. Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Tuesday, August 6, 10 a.m. Interment St. Trinity Cemetery. Memorials to the or Stray Rescue appreciated. Visitation Monday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019