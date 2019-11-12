Davis, Chester "Max"

passed Nov. 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Max was born Sept. 27, 1948 to Chester & Lola Davis in Newport, Arkansas. He graduated from Bald Knob High School in 1966, then enlisted in the United States Army, where he served for 4 years. He then transitioned to the United States Coast Guard, where he proudly served for 18 years. After serving our country for a combined 22 years of military service, Max retired from the Coast Guard in 1994. Max then worked for the Federal gov't and the City of St. Louis until his final retirement in 2007.

Max is survived by his wife Buena Davis, son Justin (Abigail) Davis, father Chester Davis and sister Sandra (Davis) Vann. Max is proceeded in death by his mother Lola (Beeler) Davis. Max was an avid reader and lover of history. He had a sharp mind that was matched only by his wit. Max will be missed by family, friends and all those he came in contact with. Memorials to the St. Louis Public Library, 1415 Olive St., St. Louis, MO 63103.

Services: Visitation Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. at Baucom's Life Celebration and Cremation Services, 9480 Lewis and Clark Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63136. Interment following Celebration of Life on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, 2900 Sheridan Rd., St. Louis, MO 63125.