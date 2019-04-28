St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
6:30 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Chester Ray Rosa Obituary
Rosa, Chester Ray passed away April 26, 2019, at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Mona (nee Blake) Rosa, loving father of Cindy (nee Rosa) (Jon) Rottmann, Kenneth Rosa, and Jeffrey Allen (Victoria) Rosa. Chester had a sister, Jo Ann (nee Rosa) Hanes and brother, Paul (Dora) Rosa and was a brother-in-law of Janet (Johnnie) Reese. Chester had eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Chester was proceeded in death by his parents, Willie and Hazel Rosa, and granddaughter, Kathlynne Rosa. Chester served in the Missouri National Guard and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Services: Visitation on Tuesday, April 30th, at 4:00 p.m. and Memorial Service 6:30 p.m. at Kutis Funeral Home, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, St. Louis, MO 63129. Visitation on Wednesday, May 1st, at 9 a.m. and Memorial Service 10:00 at McSpadden Funeral Home, 610 South Main Street, Ellington, MO. Interment at Old Ellington Cemetery, Ellington, MO.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019
