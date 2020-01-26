Haller, Chief Master Sgt. Vernon W. Jr.

Retired Missouri Air National Guard, Lambert 131, died Friday, January 24, 2020.

Beloved husband for 61 years of Betty J. (Espy) Haller. Born in St. Louis, MO on Wednesday, December 2, 1936 to the late Vernon W. and Frances G. (Zweifel) Haller, Sr.; beloved father and father-in-law of Vicky (Michael Myover) Haller, Vern M. (Tricia Shadden) Haller and Patti (Rick) Eidson; dear grandfather of Sharon, Jennifer, Sara, Valerie, Ericka, Ricky, Mitchell, Matthew, Julie and Marc; dear great grandfather; dear brother of Patricia (Lee) Jehle, Joyce Haller, William B. Haller and the late Betty (late Eddie) Weber; dear uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Visitation at Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, Mon., Jan. 27, 4-8 p.m. Service Tues. at 11:45 a.m. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com