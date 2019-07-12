|
Maleas, Chrisostomos Z. Chris passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the age of 91. Chris is predeceased by two brothers and two sisters. Chris is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Trigona, of 58 years; married in Kastoria, Greece in 1960. Chris is lovingly remembered by his loving children; his daughter Sandy and husband Joe, his daughter Dot and husband Ron, his daughter Athena and husband Gary, and his son John and wife Sarah, his 9 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, his brother Tom and wife Frieda and their three children, spouse, children and grandchild, and sister-in-law, Magtha and her 2 children. Chris was born in Tsakoni, Kastoria, Greece. Services: Visitation at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church (4967 Forest Park Blvd. 63108) Saturday, July 13, 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. Interment immediately following at New St. Marcus Cemetery (7901 Gravois Rd., 63123). A service of Kutis Affton Chapel.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 12, 2019