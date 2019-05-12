Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christian Herman Winkelmann. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Winkelmann, Christian Herman Chris died May 9, 2019. Patricia, his wife of almost 63 years, had just left his side when God called him home. His children were nearby, Chris Jr., Mary Tinsley (Gary), Bill (Joann Benjamin), Tim (Nancy Vrooman), and Paul (Rose Vitale). He was born April 19, 1934 and was preceded in death by his parents Chris A. Butch and Ruth Winkelmann. Chris loved his 18 grandchildren: Samantha, Jessica, Rebecca, Serena, Christian A., Lindsey, Paul, JoJo, Luke, Michael, Thomas, William, Katherine, Daniel, Lauren, Ben, Nick (deceased), Blaise and 8 great-grandchildren. He was brother-in-law to Charles Fawcett, Kathleen Mankowski, Nancy Jackson, and Thomas Fawcett. He was cousin, uncle, godfather and friend to many. Always a South Sider at heart, Chris graduated from CBC in 1951, attended SLU, and graduated from St. Louis College of Pharmacy in 1957. He was a pharmacist and in 1995, he was ordained a permanent deacon for 23 years. He loved his wife and family, God, the downtrodden, lively discussions, jokes and puns and he read widely. He loved his CBC friends, the Annunciation church friends, the diaconate, the St. Thomas boys' club, gardening and his bike. Remembrances should be sent to Father Bob's Outreach, St. Augustine Catholic Church, 1371 Hamilton Boulevard, St. Louis, 63112. Services: Memorial Visitation at St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church on Tuesday, May 14 from 9:30 a.m. till funeral Mass at 11 a.m.





