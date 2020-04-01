Christian M. Daly

Service Information
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO
63304
(636)-936-1300
Obituary
Daly, Christian M.

of St. Charles, MO, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the age of 46. Beloved son of Fred and the late Bettye (nee Holland) Daly; dear father of Evan and Ben Daly; dear brother of the late Gretchen Garcia; dear uncle of Miranda Garcia of Overland Park, KS; loving fiance' of Courtney Muller; dear cousin, nephew and friend of many.

Services: Because of gathering restrictions due to COVID-19, a memorial gathering and

celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Online guestbook at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2020
