Daly, Christian M.

of St. Charles, MO, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at the age of 46. Beloved son of Fred and the late Bettye (nee Holland) Daly; dear father of Evan and Ben Daly; dear brother of the late Gretchen Garcia; dear uncle of Miranda Garcia of Overland Park, KS; loving fiance' of Courtney Muller; dear cousin, nephew and friend of many.

Services: Because of gathering restrictions due to COVID-19, a memorial gathering and

celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Online guestbook at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com