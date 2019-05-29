Grone, Christianne M. (nee Hay), Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Thurs., May 23, 2019; beloved wife of the late Edward A. Grone; dear mother and mother-in-law of Tina (Bill) Vierling, Doug Grone, Bob (Sherry) Grone and the late Don Grone; dear grandmother of 11, great-grandmother of 6; our dear sister, sister-inlaw, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Donations to St. Joseph's Academy appreciated. Private services have been held. Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 29, 2019