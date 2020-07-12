Kienstra, Christina "Kit"

(nee Niehaus), baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Sunday, July 5, 2020. Beloved wife for 57 years of Theodore A. Kienstra Jr.; loving mother of Josie Casagrande, Chris Kienstra, Kathy (Dan) Bruns and Kim (JP) McDonough; dear grandmother of Nichole, Hannah, Jamie, Katie and Mitchell, Cory (Bonnie) and Ryan (Sharena), Colin (Madeline), Sam, and Alexandra, Brendan, Keegan, Jack and Will; great-grandmother of 5; daughter of the late Herbert and Marian Niehaus; sister of Nelsen (Wanda) Niehaus and the late Alayne and Herbert Niehaus; aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass is private due to the current COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for your prayers or a donation to your favorite charity. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.