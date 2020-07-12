1/
Christina "Kit" Kienstra
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Kienstra, Christina "Kit"

(nee Niehaus), baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Sunday, July 5, 2020. Beloved wife for 57 years of Theodore A. Kienstra Jr.; loving mother of Josie Casagrande, Chris Kienstra, Kathy (Dan) Bruns and Kim (JP) McDonough; dear grandmother of Nichole, Hannah, Jamie, Katie and Mitchell, Cory (Bonnie) and Ryan (Sharena), Colin (Madeline), Sam, and Alexandra, Brendan, Keegan, Jack and Will; great-grandmother of 5; daughter of the late Herbert and Marian Niehaus; sister of Nelsen (Wanda) Niehaus and the late Alayne and Herbert Niehaus; aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral Mass is private due to the current COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for your prayers or a donation to your favorite charity. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd.
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
636.227.5511
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved