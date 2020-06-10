Benner, Christina R.

Sun., June 7, 2020. Loving daughter of Gladys and the late Richard Benner; beloved sister of Richard (Flo) Benner, Joan (Charlie) Schroeder, Sue (Dave) Brandt, Janet (Leroy) Eich, Barbara Benner and the late Liz (Merrill) Rayborn and David (survived by Trudy) Benner; loving aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Memorial visitation at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church Fri., June 12, 10am until Memorial Mass at 11am. Inurnment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Agatha Food Pantry appreciated. KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY.