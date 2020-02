Merlotti, Christine A. (Zehner)

(nee Bahr), age 90, Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sat., Feb. 15, 2020. Loving Mother, Mother-in-Law and Step-mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Aunt, Cousin and Friend. Preceded in death by Husband, Ernest A. Merlotti.

Services: Visitation at Ortmann's Funeral Home, Overland, MO on Sat., Feb. 22, 2020 from 10:30am-12 noon, followed by Funeral Service. Interment following at 2pm at Valle Spring Cemetery, Ste. Genevieve, MO