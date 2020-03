Pfaender, Christine Haake

70, passed February 21, 2020. She leaves her son, Alan Pfaender; daughter, Elizabeth Zasadny; her best friend, John Pfaender; 1 grandchild, Nicole Glunt; and 1 grandchild on the way.

Services: Memorial to be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish on May 9th: Visitation 9:30-10:45 am; Mass at 11 am.