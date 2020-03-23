Richter, Christine L.

77, died Saturday, March 21 at the Mari de Villa senior living center in Town and Country, Missouri.

She leaves her loving husband of 27 years, Ronald Richter; her children Carol Even and husband Larry, Kim Terracina and husband Joe, and Matt Rahn and wife Mia; stepchildren Marty Richter and wife Cynthia, Jane Baker and husband Bob, and Andy Richter and wife Libby; grandchildren Bryce, Abigail, Elizabeth, Catherine, Olivia, Emma, Lena, Jax, Clara, Ivy, Amber and Craig; and great-grandchildren Nathan, Aidan, Nadine and Amelia.

Christine was born in Forfar, Scotland on Oct. 7, 1942, the daughter of John and Anne LesVesconte. She was a resident of Wildwood, Missouri.

Services: Burial at Resurrection Cemetery in St. Louis. A celebration of life will be held at a time to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the .