Christine L. Richter

Obituary
Richter, Christine L.

77, died Saturday, March 21 at the Mari de Villa senior living center in Town and Country, Missouri.

She leaves her loving husband of 27 years, Ronald Richter; her children Carol Even and husband Larry, Kim Terracina and husband Joe, and Matt Rahn and wife Mia; stepchildren Marty Richter and wife Cynthia, Jane Baker and husband Bob, and Andy Richter and wife Libby; grandchildren Bryce, Abigail, Elizabeth, Catherine, Olivia, Emma, Lena, Jax, Clara, Ivy, Amber and Craig; and great-grandchildren Nathan, Aidan, Nadine and Amelia.

Christine was born in Forfar, Scotland on Oct. 7, 1942, the daughter of John and Anne LesVesconte. She was a resident of Wildwood, Missouri.

Services: Burial at Resurrection Cemetery in St. Louis. A celebration of life will be held at a time to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the .


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2020
