Hutson, Christine Marie (nee Richter), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, March 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Joe Hutson. Loving daughter of Marilyn Richter (nee Grothe) and the late Ronald Richter; dearest sister of Shelly (Ed) Quante; dear daughter-in-law of Jim and Kathy (Hines) Hutson; sister-in-law of Dan (Kerry) and Matt (Erin) Hutson, Anne (Paul) Keveen; aunt, niece, cousin, godmother, friend to many and her sweet, 4legged Stella. We are so very proud of the courage, strength and integrity Chris showed during her selfless fight with Pancreatic Cancer. Her beautiful smile and bright eyes will be missed by so many. Many thanks to her cousin, Rob Grothe and Dr. Rama Suresh and all the staff at Siteman Cancer Center for taking excellent care of Chris over the past three years. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Siteman Pancreatic Cancer Research, in Chris' name, would be appreciated. Services: A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 15 Forest Knoll Dr., Fenton, MO 63026. The family will be receiving condolences at 9 a.m. prior to Mass.

