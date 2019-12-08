Guyol, Christine Marie Musso

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife for 66 years of the late Frank J. Guyol Jr.; dearest mother of Frank J. Guyol III, Mary Anne "Mag" Joyce (Richard), James C. Guyol (Cathy) and Patricia Erker (Charlie); dear grandmother of eighteen and great-grandmother of eighteen; dear sister of the late Bernard J. Musso (the late Joyce and Catherine), Edna Musso and Helen Rodosevich (the late Frank); sister-in-law of William B. Guyol (Mary Grace). She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Mrs. Guyol was born in Walsenberg, CO and came to St. Louis to attend Webster College. She was a Dietitian at Deaconess Hospital where she met the love of her life, Frank, while he was delivering coffee to the hospital.

She was an active volunteer at her children's schools and held a special place in her heart for the St. Louis Priory and Christ the King School. She was a longtime volunteer at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital and served as President of the Glennon Guild. She was also a Dame of Malta.

Among her many interests, she was an outstanding gourmet cook, an expert seamstress and dressmaker and an accomplished gardener.

Her greatest joy was doing things for others and being surrounded by her family.

The family wishes to thank Joyce Whitelaw for her compassionate care and loving friendship to Mrs. Guyol for the past three years.

Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church, Balson at Purdue, University City, on Saturday, December 21 at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends at the Church beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Private interment Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Crudem Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 804, Ludlow, MA 01056, St. Louis Priory School, 500 South Mason Rd., St. Louis 63141 or to Christ the King Catholic Church, 7316 Balson, University City, 63130.

