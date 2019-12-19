Christine Marie Musso Guyol

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christine Marie Musso Guyol.
Service Information
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO
63130
(314)-721-1870
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Balson at Purdue
University City, MO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Balson at Purdue
University City, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Guyol, Christine Marie Musso

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the age of 95.

Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church, Balson at Purdue, University City, on Saturday, December 21 at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends at the Church beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Private interment Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Crudem Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 804, Ludlow, MA 01056, St. Louis Priory School, 500 South Mason Rd., St. Louis 63141 or to Christ the King Catholic Church, 7316 Balson, University City, 63130.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.