Guyol, Christine Marie Musso

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the age of 95.

Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church, Balson at Purdue, University City, on Saturday, December 21 at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends at the Church beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Private interment Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Crudem Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 804, Ludlow, MA 01056, St. Louis Priory School, 500 South Mason Rd., St. Louis 63141 or to Christ the King Catholic Church, 7316 Balson, University City, 63130.

A SERVICE OF

THE LUPTON CHAPEL